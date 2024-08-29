Pakistan: Three people from Baloch community detained by Pak forces

Quetta [Pakistan] August 29 : Three individuals from the Baloch community were reportedly detained on Wednesday and taken to undisclosed locations by Pakistani security forces, according to The Balochistan Post.

Amid ongoing reports of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings by Pakistani armed forces in Balochistan, recent incidents have raised concerns amongst the Baloch community, the report stated.

In the Gwadar region, Naseebullah, the son of Haji Nazir Ahmed, a resident of Kharan district, was allegedly arrested by Pakistani armed forces and the Counter-Terrorism Department. Naseebullah, who operates a shop, was reportedly detained near a school and transported to an undisclosed location, The Balochistan Post reported.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), an organization advocating for Baloch rights, confirmed the incident and alleged that Naseebullah's arrest was baseless. The BYC and Naseebullah's family have demanded his immediate release and warned of protests if their demands are not met.

As per the report by The Balochistan Post, on the same day, another incident occurred in the Kech district, where a labourer identified as Jawed, a resident of Gokdan Turbat, went missing. Jawed was allegedly detained by Pakistani security forces while travelling to a satellite town.

Since his detention, his whereabouts have remained unknown. Jawed's mother has appealed for his safe release, "If any charges exist against him, he should be brought before a court rather than being subjected to enforced disappearance," she told The Balochistan Post.

Additionally, journalist Hayat Khan Khetran from Barkhan was reportedly abducted on the orders of a Frontier Corps (FC) Colonel. According to the journalist's family, Hayat Khan was taken by Colonel Babar Khalil of the FC Kohlu 86 Wing, along with other personnel, and moved to an undisclosed location, The Balochistan Post stated.

Currently, the family has no contact with him since the abduction and they accused Colonel Babar Khalil of orchestrating the disappearance. They are calling for Hayat Khan's immediate and safe return and have appealed to the government, senior officials, and the journalist community for assistance. The family has warned of strong protests if the authorities fail to act, The Balochistan Post reported.

Per the report, these incidents have intensified concerns about the safety and rights of individuals in Balochistan and highlight the ongoing issues of enforced disappearances in the region.

