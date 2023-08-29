Pakistan: Three people killed, two others injured in shooting incident in Sibi

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 29 : Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting incident at the National Highway in the Sibi region of Pakistan's Balochistan, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Police said, "Three people of Rojhan Jamali were killed in the shooting incident at the National Highway in Sibi." Police said that people belonging to the Marri tribe were targeted when they were heading to Quetta.

Police sources said, "The injured and the dead bodies have been shifted to Sibi hospital from the crime scene," ARY News reported.

Earlier in July, two people, including a woman, were shot and killed in a shooting incident in Pakistan. The incident took place at Lahore Sessions Court, ARY News reported.

According to details, the two individuals who arrived at the Lahore Sessions Court for the hearing were shot by a rival party. The attackers were apprehended by the police and taken to the police station. The police had locked the court's doors for security reasons, ARY News reported.

Earlier, a similar incident occurred and two suspects in a murder case were shot and killed in Lahore outside a sessions court, the report said. Riyasat and Bilal, two under-trial prisoners (UTPs), were brought to the court from Kot Lakhpat jail to testify in a case involving the murder of a woman that fell under the purview of Nishtar Colony police station.

