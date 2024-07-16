Pakistan: TLP protesters continue sit-in, call for Israeli product boycott amid Gaza war

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 16 : The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) continued their sit-in at the Faizabad interchange in Islamabad, persistently advancing their demands.

The TLP is calling on the government to provide humanitarian aid and medical support to Palestinians, and imposement of official boycott on Israeli goods.

According to the reports by Dawn, the large gathering of protesters has resulted in considerable traffic disturbances, compelling travellers to opt for longer alternate routes connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Several nearby roads have been barricaded with stones.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is widely recognized as a far-right Islamic political party in Pakistan, renowned for its staunch advocacy on religious issues, particularly concerning Islam and blasphemy laws.

The party's vehement anti-Israel stance mirrors prevalent sentiments within certain sectors of Pakistani society. This sentiment is fueled by historical, religious, and political factors, further underscored by findings from the Pew Research Center, indicating widespread unfavourable opinions of Israel among the Pakistani populace.

TLP's influence in Pakistani politics has grown by positioning itself as a defender of Islam, resonating deeply with conservative and religiously inclined segments of society.

In 2017, TLP led a major sit-in protest at the Faizabad interchange in Islamabad, demanding stricter adherence to blasphemy laws and the resignation of the law minister. The protest paralyzed the capital for several weeks.

In the year 2021, TLP supporters clashed with police in various cities across Pakistan after the arrest of their leader, Saad Rizvi, over allegations of making provocative speeches. Several people were injured, and there were reports of property damage. TLP also staged countrywide protests and blocked major highways to demand the expulsion of the French ambassador over the publication of caricatures of Prophet Muhammad in France. The protests turned violent in some areas, leading to injuries and arrests.

In the last few years, the party has effectively mobilized public demonstrations and protests against Israel, consistently framing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict within religious and ideological contexts.

As tensions escalate at the Faizabad interchange, the government faces mounting pressure to navigate these demands amidst broader geopolitical sensitivities and domestic unrest, highlighting the complex interplay between religion, politics, and international relations in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor