Pakistan to address UNGA session today; India will have right to reply on Saturday

New York [US], September 22 : Pakistan will be addressing the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly during the morning session on Friday.

Pakistan will be represented by interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Notably, India will have the right to reply on Saturday, which New Delhi will they are likely exercise.

Other than Pakistan, 15 countries will address the morning session of the UNGA. This includes; Israel, Iraq, Bangladesh, the Republic of North Macedonia, Andorra, Thailand, Mauritius, Saint Lucia, Malaysia, Malta, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, and Fiji.

18 other countries will also address the UNGA in the afternoon session. It will also include the address of the United Kingdom, which will be represented by the Deputy PM of the UK, Oliver Dowden who is likely to speak on the risks of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The other countries, that will address the afternoon session are namely; Viet Nam, Solomon Islands, Lesotho, Cambodia, Georgia, Gabon, Ireland, Grenada, Truvalu, Haiti, Tonga, Singapore, Bahrain, Australia, Bahamas, Sweden and Costa Rica.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden, during his address at the UNGA reaffirmed Washington's support for Ukraine and said that the US, with its allies and partners around the world, will continue to stand with the "brave people of Ukraine" in defending their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a stern message to Russia, Biden called upon the world leaders at the UN General Assembly, "If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure? The answer is no. We must stand up to this naked aggression today to deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also made his first in-person appearance at the UNGA, since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of his nation in February 2022.

Zelenskyy, while accusing Moscow of being the aggressor and perpetrating "genocide" in his homeland claimed that Ukrainian children in Russia were being taught to "hate" their homeland, adding that all ties that Ukraine nationals have with their family members back home were being snapped.

In another scathing attack on Russia, he said that "terrorists have no right to hold nuclear weapons". He also called upon the countries to “strip” Moscow of veto power at the UN Security Council.

The General Debate, provides a platform for leaders to discuss topics of worldwide concern in 15-minute statements. This year, the theme is “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity."

