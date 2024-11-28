Pakistan to work with World Bank to tackle precarious smog situation

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 28 : As Pakistan continues to grapple with smog and intense air pollution, the country will work with the World Bank to devise and implement an anti-smog strategy.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine convened in Islamabad on Thursday to forge collaborative strategies aimed at combating smog and fostering sustainable development in the capital city, Dawn reported.

The meeting follows weeks of deteriorating air quality in Punjab, where cities such as Lahore and Multan have been severely impacted by smog caused by toxic pollutants.

Multan's Air Quality Index (AQI) has twice surpassed 2,000 this month, setting unprecedented records for air pollution. While Lahore and Multan remain the epicenters of the crisis, Islamabad has also been affected, with its AQI reaching an alarming 271, a "very unhealthy" level, earlier this year.

The Punjab government has already declared a smog emergency in the worst-affected cities.

During discussions, Naqvi and Benhassine decided to form a joint team comprising representatives from the World Bank and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to devise and implement an anti-smog strategy. Emphasising the urgent need for action, Naqvi stated, "Before the situation becomes hazardous, we must urgently implement a comprehensive anti-smog strategy."

Although the CDA had earlier claimed that Islamabad's smog situation was under control, it has underscored the necessity of collective efforts and effective coordination among all stakeholders to improve air quality, reported Dawn.

Among the key areas discussed during the meeting were expanding the electric bus service, enhancing sanitation, providing clean water, and upgrading slums and rural areas, as reported by Dawn.

Naqvi expressed optimism that joint efforts would result in a cleaner and healthier environment for the city's residents and visitors.

Benhassine reaffirmed the World Bank's commitment to supporting Pakistan's sustainable development goals, including addressing air quality challenges. "We are ready to work with the CDA to develop an effective anti-smog strategy," he stated, adding that international standard reports would help identify and tackle the root causes of pollution, Dawn reported.

The meeting also included the federal interior secretary, CDA chairman, Islamabad deputy commissioner, and other senior officials, underscoring the collaborative resolve to combat the smog crisis effectively.

