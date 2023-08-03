Pakistan: Toxic fumes of bedbug insecticide claim lives of two siblings in Karachi 

Karachi [Pakistan], August 3 : Two siblings died due to the toxic fumes of a bedbug insecticide in the Hijrat Colony area of Karachi, while two other children were hospitalized, reported ARY News on Wednesday.

As per the police, in a house in Karachi’s Hijrat Colony, two siblings lost their lives due to toxic fumes of bedbug insecticide. The two children who died were seven-year-old Farhan and a 15-year-old girl, ARY News reported.

The publication cites that the police also added that the statement of the father was recorded and an investigation was launched into the incident.

As per the ARY News, in February, three people died, and two fell unconscious after consuming some ‘poisonous’ food in Sadiqabad, Punjab.

According to police, three people died and two others were rushed to hospital after consuming toxic food in Christain Colony, Sadiqabad.

The police said autopsy of the bodies is being carried out to ascertain the cause of the deaths, while samples of the food have been collected from the house, observed by ARY News.

