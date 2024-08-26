Pakistan: Traders confirm strike after no negotiations reached with government

Karachi [Pakistan], August 26 : The Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran Pakistan, a body of traders, has clarified that no negotiations have taken place with Pakistan's Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the strike against the 'Tajir Dost Scheme' will proceed as planned, ARY News reported.

Notably, the traders announced a nationwide shutter-down strike on August 28, in protest against the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) Tajir Dost Scheme.

Kashif Chaudhry, President of The Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran Pakistan, stated that the government's "false promises" cannot appease the traders. He said that the strike is essential to save businesses and the economy.

Chaudhry further reiterated that the traders are determined to go ahead with the strike, regardless of any government attempts to negotiate at this stage. He criticised the government's tax policies, which he claims have placed an unbearable burden on the business community, as reported by ARY News.

The traders' grievances include the imposition of advance taxes through so-called "Tajir Dost Scheme" and the overall economic mismanagement, which they argue has led to skyrocketing costs of doing business. The strike aims to draw attention to these issues and push for immediate relief from the government.

The outcome of this strike will be closely watched, as it could have significant implications for the country's economic stability and the relationship between the government and the trading community.

Earlier, the traders had urged that the decision to put high tariffs on the export sector be reversed and that the scheme be removed immediately.

The retailers further urged that the higher income tax brackets for business owners and salaried individuals be removed. The merchants had earlier said that they would not be paying their August electricity bills and that the government should examine its contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), reported ARY News.

Notably, Pakistan's FBR extended the new Tajir Dost scheme to 42 cities.

