Pakistan: Traffic policeman killed in Karachi car accident

Karachi [Pakistan], August 30 : A traffic policeman was killed in a car accident while he was on duty on Super Highway Karachi, ARY News reported.

The policeman was identified as 30-year-old Abdurehman, the report said citing sources, adding that his body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for legal formalities.

Earlier, 20 people, including women and children, were burnt to death while 14 others sustained injuries after a bus and a pickup carrying diesel barrels collided on Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian, 20 people died.

Another incident was reported in Rawalpindi in which five people lost their lives and six others were injured in an accident, ARY News reported.

The rescue officials confirmed that the incident happened due to a collision between a van and a truck, which resulted in the death of five people.

Reportedly, the injured and the bodies were taken to the nearby hospital, they added.

Among the injured were four women and two men, according to ARY News.

Rescue officials said among the five deceased were four men and one woman, reported ARY News.

The injured include four women and 2 men, rescue officials said adding that four men and a woman were among the dead.

On August 25, at least eight people were killed and 1,090 others injured in 1,047 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 560 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 530 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 586 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 131 pedestrians, and 381 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 266 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 277 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 84 in Faisalabad with 71 victims and at third Multan with 72 accidents and 81 victims.

According to the data, 923 motorbikes, 63 auto-rickshaws, 96 motorcars, 24 vans, 12 passenger buses, 27 trucks and 95 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor