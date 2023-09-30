Pakistan: Train services temporarily suspended between Lahore, Faisalabad after collapse of railway bridge

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 30 : Railway authorities in Pakistan have temporarily suspended train services between Lahore and Faisalabad after the collapse of the railway bridge near Shahdara, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

The railway track between Lahore and Faisalabad has been closed for 72 hours due to the pillar collapse. The trains that have been affected include Lahore to Faisalabad Marvi Express, Badar Express, and Ghouri Express.

PR spokesperson further said that the Karachi to Lahore-bound Karakoram Express has been rerouted through Sahwal. Similar changes have been made to the routes of Shalimar Express and Mianwali Express, according to ARY News report.

PR Spokesperson said, "The Railway Divisional Officer (CO Lahore) and Divisional Superintendent Lahore, among others, are present at the scene, working tirelessly to expedite the bridge’s restoration. It is expected that normal traffic on the bridge will resume within 72 hours. During this period, trains are being rerouted via the mainline and diverted through the Abbottabad route", according to ARY News report.

Last week, Pakistan Railways denied the media reports of multiple injuries during a collision of two trains in Punjab's Sheikhupura, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The Mianwali Express which was en route to Lahore collided with another train at 4:50 am which was parked in the loop line at the Qila Sattar Shah Station early in the morning on Sunday.

Media reports in Pakistan claimed that people were injured in the accident. However, the Railways spokesperson Babar Ali said, "All passengers aboard the train remained safe during the accident."

He further added that one passenger, who had a pre-existing heart condition, was wounded and had been moved to the hospital, reported Dawn.

"Reports of 31 or 21 injured persons in the Mianwali Express accident are based on lies," the railways spokesperson confirmed.

Ali also clarified that that the track was cleared by 7:30 am and shortly after that Mianwalii Express continued its journey to Lahore.

He said, "Train driver Imran Sarwar and assistant driver Muhammad Bilal have been suspended for negligence," Dawn reported. Ali further noted that an inquiry committee had been formed on the directives of the Ministry of Railways and they will submit a report on the incident within 24 hours.

