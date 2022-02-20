Pakistan: Transport fares go up by PKR 50 in Balochistan amid rising inflation

Amid rising inflation in Pakistan, the Balochistan transporters have increased their fares by Pakist Rs 20 to Rs 50, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, the fares of intercity and interprovincial transport have been increased, ARY News reported.

The bus owners association said increasing fares was inevitable after the recent petrol bomb.

This comes after the Imran Khan government recently dropped a "petrol bomb" on the masses by increasing the prices of petroleum products.

According to the notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government increased petrol price by Rs 12.03 per litre, high-speed diesel by Rs 9.53 per litre and the price of light diesel was jacked up by Rs 9.43, ARY News reported.

The price of Kerosene oil also increased by Rs 10.08 per litre, according to the notification.

Besides politicians, traders, farmers, businessmen and people from all walks of life had expressed their serious concerns over the latest government move that, according to them, would bring a new wave of price-hike and inflation in the country, making it difficult for the middle and working classes to survive, Dawn newspaper had reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

