Pakistan: Tribunal approves former federal minister Sheikh Rashid's nominations from Rawalpindi

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 4 : An appellate tribunal granted the appeals of Awami Muslim League (AML) supremo Sheikh Rashid against the rejection of his nomination papers in two constituencies, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Tribunal declared the decision of returning officers as void and approved the nomination papers of Pakistan's leader for Rawalpindi's National Assembly constituencies NA-56 and NA-57.

ARY News reported that appellate tribunal judge Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf had issued notices to returning officers and fixed the date for January 4.

Sardar Abdul Raziq and Sardar Shehbaz appeared before the court on behalf of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Returning officer rejecting nomination papers said that Sheikh Rashid failed to provide complete details of his assets. "The value of his declared assets does not match his investment," RO said.

"He didn't declare his income from 2021 to 2023 in his assets papers," RO said.

Sheikh Rashid was among the several political bigwigs whose nomination papers, after culminating in the scrutiny stage, have been rejected by the ECP.

The reasons behind the rejection of nomination papers submitted by Rashid and his nephew, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, were cited in the copy of the objections provided to both politicians by the returning officer Nazarat Ali.

According to the objections, the senior politicians failed to provide complete details of his assets, while the value of assets declared by him was not consistent with the investment he had made. He also did not mention the income for the years 2021 to 2023 in the papers.

An objection was also raised about Rashid purchasing land in Mouza Sial but he did not disclose it in the returns.

