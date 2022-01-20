Pakistan, Turkey 'future threats' to Israel: Report

Isreal has to be more cautious over its national security as two new "threats" -- Pakistan and Turkey are at its doorstep, joining the footstep of Iran that is a current threat to Tel Aviv's security, Sergio Restelli has written in a local newspaper.

In his blog in The Times of Israel, Restelli said that for Israel, this should be a wake up call to look beyond its immediate borders.

"While Iran is today's threat, Turkey and Pakistan are future threats to Israel and its security, especially in the "peripheral" states. While Israel's assistance to Afghan refugees in Tajikistan is a move in the right direction, there is a long road to travel to secure Israel's future," he wrote.

Iran and to a large extent Turkey, have become a cause for immediate concern. A large part of Israel's National Security headache comes from Iran and its proxies and especially after the Abraham accords Iran has been the singular most and the only real threat in the neighbourhood for Israel.

Whether it is the nuclear program or Hezbollah and Syria, Iran has tried to implant itself on the land borders with Israel which supplying weapons and training to the Hamas, a Sunni ally of a Shia regime.

Sergio Restelli further wrote that Turkey is becoming an increasing part of a threat to Israel's security and well being, especially given its tacit involvement in several hotspots of Islamic terror, where Israel is the primary enemy and target.

"Pakistan has also started raising the anti-Israel and anti-semitic flag often in the past years, most recently during the Organisation of Islamic Countries extraordinary meeting in Islamabad, which were accompanied by large scale pro-Iran, anti-Israel protests in Lahore," he said in the blog.

He further noted that the fall of Kabul to the Taliban while has created some amount of discomfort and a lot of discussions in Israel, the interest has been more due to US withdrawal than due to a country being handed over to a terrorist group, which openly calls for Israel's destruction and supports the Hamas. With the recent protests in Kazakhstan, like it or not, Israel has been now sucked into the "Great Game" of Asia.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor