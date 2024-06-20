Pakistan: Two children killed after fire erupts due to laptop explosion in Faisalabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 20 : Two children were killed after a fire erupted due to a laptop explosion at a home in the Sharifpura area of Pakistan's Faisalabad on Wednesday, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, the fire broke out when a laptop that was plugged in for charging exploded.

Faisalabad's Allied Hospital doctors said that nine injured people, including two women and five children aged between three - nine years, were brought to the hospital by rescue services with burn injuries. Later, a girl named Dua (6) and a boy named Taha (9) succumbed to their injuries.

Officials did not mention the cause of the explosion. Faulty lithium ion batteries in laptops and mobile phones can overheat and catch fire, and in rare cases, blow up, ARY News reported.

Earlier on June 8, a man was killed, and five others were injured after an oil tanker explosion in Pakistan's Karachi on Saturday, Dawn reported, citing police and rescue officials. The explosion took place in Karachi's Shireen Jinnah Colony near the terminals of the 20-bus route.

Boat Basin Station House Officer (SHO) Naseer Tanoli said that some workers were welding under an oil tanker, adding that it was an empty oil tanker but some gases had accumulated in it, as reported by Dawn.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 official Hassaan Khan said that some sparks flew during the welding work and caused the explosion. The rescue official added that one welding worker identified as Zulfiqar Mohammed was killed, adding that five other people, including a passerby woman, were injured.

Furthermore, Khan said that no safety precautions were taken during the welding work, Dawn reported. The SHO highlighted that the police contingents and rescue teams reached the site after receiving information about the incident, and said that the police ruled out the possibility of any sabotage.

He added that it was an accident, adding that the victim's family had not approached the police so far for any legal proceedings in the matter, Dawn reported.

