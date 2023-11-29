Pakistan: Two terrorists killed in Balochistan's Kalat

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 29 : Two terrorists were killed by Pakistan security forces in Balochistan's Kalat district on Tuesday night, as reported by Pakistan-based Dawn.

The terrorists were killed during an Intelligence-based Operation (IBO).

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the security forces conducted an IBO in the district's general area of the Nagao Mountains over the reported presence of terrorists.

"During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between our troops and terrorists, resultantly two terrorists were sent to hell, while a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered," the ISPR said.

According to the statement issued by the ISPR, the militants were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians, reported Dawn.

"Sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area," the ISPR added.

"The security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," it said.

Reportedly, Pakistan has been witnessing a surge in terror activities over recent months, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

Earlier on Sunday (November 26), eight terrorists were shot by the security forces during an IBO in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan district.

Moreover, on November 16, four militants, including a "high-value terrorist" were killed by Pakistani security forces in an operation in the general area of Badaber in Peshawar district, according to Dawn.

In September, data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said the number of militant attacks in August was the highest tally for monthly strikes in almost nine years.

