Pakistan: Two terrorists killed in exchange of fire with security forces in Balochistan's Zhob

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 10 : The security forces thwarted an attack on a Frontier Corps' (FC) Post in Zhob District of Balochistan, killing two terrorists, including a suicide bomber, Pakistan's military's media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, according to ARY News.

Following the attack, an intense exchange of fire took place between the military and terrorists.

The military media wing further stated that terrorist Umar alias Umari, who was killed in the operation, was involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent civilians, including a recent attack on a convoy of Deputy Commissioner of Sherani.

"The attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by the security forces, and resultantly two terrorists, including a suicide bomber and high-value target terrorist Umar alias Umari, were sent to hell before they could cause the intended damage," ARY News reported, citing the ISPR.

The ISPR further added that a sanitisation operation is being conducted to neutralise any other terrorists present in the area.

"Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve," the statement read.

Earlier, six Pakistani soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel, were killed during a gun battle with terrorists in North Waziristan's Spinwam area.

The military's media wing said that the exchange of fire between the two sides took place on the night between October 4-5.

