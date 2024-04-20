Pakistan, UAE to enhance cooperation to counter climate change challenges

Islamabad, April 20 Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a phone talk with President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss enhancing cooperation to counter challenges associated with climate change, according to the Prime Minister's office.

In the phone call, Sharif said the UAE leadership has confronted the challenges that have emerged from the recent rains in the country, calling for collective actions to combat the challenge of climate change, the office said in a statement on Friday.

"Both countries should strengthen their collaboration in this field," he said, adding that Pakistan has also witnessed heavy rains in recent days, resulting in the loss of many precious lives, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UAE observed unprecedented rainfall on Tuesday, marking the highest recorded rainfall in the last 75 years since climate records started in 1949, according to the country's National Centre of Meteorology.

During the conversation, the UAE President expressed appreciation for good wishes from Pakistan and reciprocated the warm sentiments for the people affected by the rains and flooding in Pakistan.

Both leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in multifaceted areas, the Prime Minister's office said.

At least 87 people have been killed and 82 others injured in separate rain-triggered incidents in Pakistan over the past week as heavy downpours continued to wreak havoc in parts of the country, the country's National Disaster Management Authority said on Friday.

