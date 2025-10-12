Pakistan under fire as Quetta burials expose grim reality in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 12 : Twenty unidentified bodies that had been kept in Quetta's Civil Hospital for several days were officially declared unclaimed and later buried under the supervision of the Chhipa Foundation at the Dasht Tera Meel graveyard.

The burial was carried out in the presence of local officials and volunteers from the foundation, as confirmed by hospital and administrative sources, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, four of the deceased were transferred from Mangocher, an area that has witnessed a wave of recent security operations. These individuals were identified as Gul Khan alias Yaseen, Inayatullah, Izzatullah, and Shay Murad. The remaining sixteen bodies could not be identified and were buried as unclaimed.

The security operations in Balochistan have long been under scrutiny due to allegations of human rights violations. Several human rights organisations and local activists have accused Pakistani security forces of conducting "fake encounters" and extrajudicial killings under the guise of counterterrorism operations.

Families of missing persons claim that many of their loved ones, previously subjected to enforced disappearances, often resurface as unidentified bodies in morgues or mass graves.

Baloch nationalist groups and civil society organisations have repeatedly condemned what they describe as a state-sponsored campaign of violence against civilians.

They allege that innocent residents are being targeted during raids and labelled as militants to justify their killings, accusing the Pakistani forces. Authorities maintain that the deceased were armed insurgents who lost their lives in security operations. Officials claim that some of them were involved in a recent attack on the Frontier Corps headquarters in Quetta, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The recurring recovery of unidentified bodies across Balochistan continues to deepen public mistrust and heighten concerns about accountability and justice in the province.

Human rights advocates have urged independent investigations into these deaths, stressing that the cycle of enforced disappearances and unclaimed burials must come to an end, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

