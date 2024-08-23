Pakistan: University employees protest over months of unpaid salaries amid severe financial crisis

Quetta (Balochistan) [Pakistan], August 23 : Hundreds of employees from the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) protested on Thursday over unpaid salaries that have been overdue for several months, according to Dawn.

The protestors marched along Airport Road and assembled at Markhor Chowk, where BUITEMS Staff Association President Sohail Anwar and other leaders addressed the rally.

They strongly criticised the university administration for its "indifferent and harsh" approach, citing issues such as unresolved house requisitions, medical policies, unpaid bonuses and salaries, suspended study leave, and a freeze on promotions.

Anwar accused the university registrar of being "the most corrupt person" and claimed that the registrar is under investigation by the Balochistan Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The protesters demanded the registrar's immediate removal pending the investigation's outcome, said the Dawn report.

Anwar also revealed that 15 staff members had received show-cause notices for advocating their fundamental rights. The protestors called for a comprehensive 10-year audit of the university's financial and performance records.

BUITEMS, which serves over 10,000 students, is grappling with a severe financial crisis that threatens its existence. The university is ranked among the top 500 universities in Asia, as reported by the Express Tribune.

Previously, another Balochistan-based educational institution, the University of Makran in Panjgur, held a press conference to express frustrations over severe deficiencies in basic amenities.

University teachers in Balochistan continue to face persistent salary delays, inadequate infrastructure, administrative inefficiencies, and limited career advancement opportunities, further exacerbating their challenging working conditions.

