Pakistan: Unknown assailants hurl grenade at police checkpost in Khyber district

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 31 : Unknown assailants hurled grenade and fired gunshots at a police checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber district on Sunday, reported Geo News.

The attacker was blocked from leaving by the counteraction of the police and the Frontier Corps (FC) officials.

There were no reported victims from the terror incident that took place. The existing security concerns in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has been the scene of multiple insurgent strikes just in July, are made worse by this assault on law enforcement, according to Geo News.

On July 21, Geo News reported at least four terrorist assaults in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in within 48 hours, including one in Peshawar, the nation's capital, which was successfully thwarted by officials.

On July 20, a terrorist killed one police officer and injured ten others when the police stopped him and his accomplice as they entered the Bara tehsil compound, which houses the Bara Police Station, government buildings, and a counter-terrorism department (CTD) cell.

Since the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) brokered a ceasefire with Islamabad late last year, the province has experienced an increase in terrorist attacks, including suicide bombings and explosions from improvised explosive devices.

Pakistan's government has warned Afghanistan against offering safe havens to the TTP, a terrorist group that targets security forces, in view of the escalating militancy.

One of the main factors affecting Pakistan's security, according to the senior brass of the Pakistani Army, is the sanctuary and freedom of action enjoyed by terrorists from the TTP and other banned organisations in Afghanistan.

Following the rise of Afghan Taliban to power in August 2021, Pakistan has seen an increase in terrorist assaults and has urged the interim leaders to take serious action against terrorists, notably the TTP, who are responsible for cross-border attacks.

