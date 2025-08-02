Pakistan: US Consulate in Karachi issues advisory for its citizens post threat alert

Karachi [Pakistan], August 2 : The US Consulate in Karachi has advised its diplomatic staff and citizens in the city to exercise caution, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson for the US Consulate said that citizens should avoid visiting crowded places and making unnecessary trips.

"The US Consulate General Karachi received a report of a threat directed at high-end hotels in Karachi. In response to such threats, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates sometimes place areas such as tourist attractions, hotels, markets, shopping malls and restaurants off-limits to official US government personnel," the US department said in a security alert.

"The US Consulate General in Karachi has temporarily limited visits by official US government personnel to these hotels."

It has asked its citizens to avoid crowds, keep a low profile, and beware of surroundings. "Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists/Westerners," it added, as per ARY News.

Meanwhile, even the UK issued advice stating that there is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. Stay aware of your surroundings at all times.

"Terrorist groups operating in Pakistan include: Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Tehreek-e Jihad Pakistan (TJP), Balochistan separatists, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), al-Qa'ida," the UK Foreign travel advice stated.

