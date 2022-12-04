Pakistan verifying reports of Daesh attack on embassy in Kabul

Islamabad, Dec 4 The Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday said that it was verifying the reports claiming that outlawed group Daesh's branch in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was behind the terrorist attack on Pakistan's mission in Afghanistan.

"We have seen reports that IS-KP has accepted responsibility for the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Embassy compound on December 2, 2022. Independently and in consultation with the Afghan authorities, we are verifying the veracity of these reports," said the FO spokesperson in

a statement as quoted by Geo News report.

The spokesperson added that the attack was "another reminder of the threat that terrorism poses to peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region".

"We must act resolutely with all our collective might to defeat this menace. On its part, Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to combat terrorism," said the spokesperson, Geo News reported.

Daesh claimed the attack was carried by two of its members armed with "medium and sniper weapons" and was targeting the ambassador and his guards who were present at the courtyard of the embassy.

On Saturday, sources had told Geo News that the suspect involved in the assassination attempt on Pakistan's Head of Mission to Kabul, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani has been arrested.

According to diplomatic sources, the suspect was residing on the eighth floor of the nearby building and had planted improvised explosive devices in three rooms on the same floor.

When the Afghan security officials arrived at the building, the suspect tried escaping, however, he was arrested.

The security officials also recovered an AK-47 rifle, a long-range automatic rifle, a sniper rifle and other weapons from the possession of the suspect.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor