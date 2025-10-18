Pakistan violates ceasefire with airstrikes in Afghanistan; 6 killed, 7 injured

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 18 : At least six people, including two children, were killed and seven others wounded in a series of airstrikes conducted by Pakistan in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province, marking a breach of the recent ceasefire agreement between the two neighbouring countries, Tolo News reported on Friday.

According to Tolo News, citing sources, the airstrikes reportedly targeted residential areas in the Argun and Barmal districts of the country, causing significant civilian casualties. Among the injured are six women and one child.

Following initial attacks, further airstrikes were launched moments later, striking civilian homes. However, details on casualties from this second round of strikes remain unconfirmed, as reported by Tolo News. Afghanistan is yet to issue an official response to the incident.

These deadly strikes come amid a 48-hour ceasefire agreement between the two nations following days of intense cross-border clashes.

Earlier, Pakistan also called for an extension of the ceasefire until the end of the ongoing Doha negotiations aimed at easing tensions and preventing cross-border violence.

According to Tolo News, citing sources, the 48-hour ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan was extended, at Pakistan's request, until the conclusion of the ongoing talks in Doha.

Negotiations between the two sides are set to begin on Saturday.

The Afghan delegation, led by its Defence Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, is expected to depart for Doha on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani delegation, comprising Minister of Defence Khawaja Asif and Army Chief Asim Munir, has already arrived in Doha for the talks, as reported by Tolo News.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan's Foreign Office announced that a temporary ceasefire was reached with Afghanistan for the next 48 hours following days of intense cross-border clashes between the two sides.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office, "A temporary ceasefire has been decided between the Pakistani government and the Afghan Taliban regime, with the mutual consent of both parties, for the next 48 hours from 6 pm today, at the request of the Taliban."

The statement added that "during this period, both sides will make sincere efforts to find a positive solution to this complex but solvable issue through constructive dialogue."

Taliban regime spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed on X that Afghan forces had been instructed to respect the truce "unless any aggression takes place."

