Pakistan: Violent protests erupt over Lahore rape incident; properties damaged, one official killed

Lahore [Pakistan], October 17 : The protests against an alleged rape incident in Lahore, turned severe as various incidents of violence, vandalism and arson were reported across public and private institutions in various cities in Pakistan's Punjab province.

In Gujrat district of Pakistan's Punjab, a security guard was killed, and several campuses of the implicated private college were vandalized and set on fire.

The protesters clashed with law enforcement agents and faced charges for damaging Punjab Group of Colleges (PGCs) properties, while a murder case was filed following the guard's death.

In Lahore, students gathered at Punjab College's Campus 11, igniting fires in the parking area, breaking windows, and causing extensive damage. Some protesters wielded iron rods and clubs as they stormed the campus Dawn News reported.

Protests also occurred on Burki Road in Lahore, where students blocked traffic, demanding accountability from the college administration for allegedly hiding the incident.

Social media was also used in mobilizing protesters, as videos of the chaos were circulated widely.

Various student organizations, including the Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT), Red Workers Front, and Progressive Students Collective also expressed solidarity with the demonstrators.

In Gujrat, the violence escalated resulting in the death of a security guard and injuries to several students during confrontations at the PGC boys' campus.

Reports indicated that a group of aggressive protesters, comprising both local and outside students, launched a protest rally and initially attacked the girls' campus on Rehman Shaheed Road, causing significant damage.

The protestors then moved on to the boys' campus and Punjab College at Kunjah, where Azhar Hussain, a 50-year-old security guard, was killed. Police registered a murder case against around 185 individuals, including 35 identified suspects, following a report from the guard's son.

Additionally, at least three students were injured, one critically, when their motorcycle collided with a median while fleeing from police.

The Commissioner of Gujranwala visited the hospital to check on the injured student. Meanwhile, the Lorry Adda police filed a case against local officers, including the station house officer, based on a complaint from the father of the critically injured student, Dawn reported.

Violent protests also erupted in other towns in Gujrat district, including Lalamusa, Kharian, and Jalalpur Jattan, where protesters damaged PGC campuses and stole valuables. College management accused police of negligence, claiming they failed to intervene during the violence.

Lalamusa Saddar police registered cases against over 250 individuals, naming 45 suspects, for vandalizing PGC properties and looting valuables estimated at around Rs15 million. Similarly, Kharian Saddar police filed a case against 200 individuals, including 46 identified suspects, for attacking the Kharian campus, as reported by the college principal.

According to Dawn's report, other PGC campuses in Mandi Bahauddin and Jhelum also faced vandalism, with protesters setting fire to property and stealing valuables worth millions. In a crackdown, Gujrat police arrested at least 92 people linked to the violent protests and continued their efforts to apprehend more suspects.

A senior official suggested the protests were 'politically motivated' and promised a thorough investigation into those inciting unrest.

In response to the situation, Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Safdar Virk ordered all public and private colleges in the district to close until October 19 and instructed the management to evacuate hostels. The PGC also announced a suspension of academic activities across all its campuses in the region until further notice, indicating that it might take weeks to resume normal operations.

Meanwhile, students from various PGC campuses protested in Faisalabad regarding the Lahore incident and police treatment of protesters. When their rally reached Batala Colony police station, officers deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The students from Punjab College also demonstrated in Samundri, blocking roads leading to the college, the report added.

Similar protests occurred in Shorkot and Jhang, where local government boys' colleges staged demonstrations outside Punjab College branches, obstructing traffic on Shorkot Cantonment Road. Shorkot's Assistant Commissioner, Asfandyar, intervened to restore traffic flow.

In Sargodha, students from Punjab College and other institutions rallied, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the alleged incident and their supporters, staging a sit-in that blocked roads for several hours by burning old tyres.

