"Pakistan wants to scare us with gun but....": Baloch activist vows to continue protest

Gwadar [Pakistan], July 30 : Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch has vowed to continue the Baloch National Gathering despite the Pakistani authorities' attempts to scare the participants with guns.

Mahrang Baloch made the remarks while addressing the participants of the Baloch National Gathering. Multiple reports have surfaced showing a brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters in Gwadar by the Pakistani forces, during the Baloch National Gathering.

Taking to X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated, "Dr. Mahrang Baloch addressed the Baloch Raaji Muchi at Marine Drive in Gwadar last night. She stated, "Pakistan wants to scare us with its guns, conscience-selling soldiers, and death squads. But I am sure that Baloch mothers have given birth to children who will stand in front of bullets."

In another post on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) said that the brutal crackdown on participants of the Baloch National Gathering has continued since July 28. Citing the latest reports, the BYC said that more than ten participants were seriously injured after forces attacked peaceful demonstrators in Gwadar.

It accused the Pakistani forces of indiscriminately breaking into residential areas where participants were staying and harassing the participants. The BYC urged the judiciary and the international community to stop further bloodshed.

Taking to X, the BYC stated, "From 28th July the brutal crackdown against participants of the #BalochNationalGathering continues. According to the latest reports, more than ten participants were seriously injured after forces attacked peaceful demonstrators in Gwadar."

"The forces are indiscriminately breaking into residential areas where participants were staying, causing significant damage to households. They are now raiding homes to frighten and harass the peaceful participants, including elderly men, women, and children. The lives of thousands of participants are at risk. We urge the judiciary and the international community to intervene to prevent further bloodshed and loss of life," it added.

On July 29, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee termed the situation in Gwadar "extremely tense and dangerous" and said the region is under complete siege.

"The situation in Gwadar is extremely tense and dangerous. Thousands of military personnel have brutally attacked the #BalochNationalGathering, directly firing on unarmed participants, killing and wounding hundreds," the Baloch Yakjehti Committee said in a statement on Monday.

The rights group alleged that the Pakistani military has sealed Marine Drive and carried a "brutal crackdown" on the protestors by abducting and torturing them.

"The military has sealed Marine Drive from all sides and started a brutal crackdown against the participants. They are not allowing ambulances to pick up the injured. The military is illegally abducting and torturing participants. They are trying to arrest and harm our leadership," the BYC stated.

"It is a complete war-like situation between the innocent and unarmed Baloch and the powerful, brutal, savage army of Pakistan. Gwadar is under complete siege; everyone seen on the roads is being arrested, and houses are being raided," it added.

The Baloch rights group urged people to teach the "oppressor" a lesson, and carry out shutter-down strikes, and block roads across the whole of Balochistan.

"We request the Baloch masses all around Balochistan to teach the oppressor a lesson: the Baloch will never be afraid of your brutalities. People from every corner of Balochistan are urged to observe shutter-down strikes, block roads, and resist this oppression by any possible means," it stated.

It further called on the international community, the United Nations, and Amnesty International to take notice of the situation in Balochistan.

The BYC stated, "To the international community and the people of Balochistan, you are witnessing the gravest violations against the Baloch people by Pakistani colonial authorities. Standing idly by will further strengthen the oppressor to inflict more pain and cause more destruction. We urge the United Nations and Amnesty International to take notice of what is happening in Balochistan."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor