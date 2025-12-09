Pakistan: Wheel-Jam strike hits Punjab as transporters protest Motor Vehicle Ordinance 2025

Lahore [Pakistan] December 9 : A province-wide transportation halt has commenced in Punjab as goods transporters initiated a wheel-jam strike in response to hefty traffic fines and the newly introduced Motor Vehicle Ordinance 2025, as reported by Samaa TV.

The strike has caused significant disruptions in the movement of goods and public transport across various cities, leaving travellers stranded and businesses concerned. Goods transporters express feeling "worried and drained" due to what they consider heavy penalties, excessive fines, and unwarranted charges against drivers. Their primary demand is the immediate repeal of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 2025.

The head of Punjab's goods transporters association indicated that the strike will not conclude quickly, emphasising that the protest will persist until all demands are addressed. Chaudhry Maqbool pointed out that drivers frequently encounter unjustified charges, which add to both financial and legal burdens, as referenced by the Samaa TV report.

Transporters have declared a wheel-jam strike throughout the province, halting operations for goods-carrying vehicles. Goods transport depots in the Sherakot area of Lahore were completely shut down, leading to a halt in operations. In Duniyapur and neighbouring towns, a total public transport strike was observed. Bus stations were empty, and passengers appeared distressed as vehicles remained off the roads.

Kabirwala also experienced a full shutdown, with both buses and goods transport suspended due to the ongoing strike. Transporters reiterated that the heavy fines and legal cases must be alleviated or dropped, deeming the current regulations intolerable, as noted by the Samaa TV report.

Passengers in Kabirwala faced difficulties in finding alternatives, as rickshaws and other modes of transport were limited at bus depots. Many commuters reported that they were unable to reach their workplaces or fulfil urgent travel commitments. Last week, the All Pakistan Goods Transport Owners Association announced that they had set a December 8 deadline for authorities to respond to their 25-point list of demands, according to Samaa TV.

Public and goods transport associations asserted that the increase in traffic penalties has imposed an excessive burden on both drivers and owners. Goods transport representatives cautioned that the supply of essential goods would be interrupted if their demands were not fulfilled by the deadline. Additionally, the goods transporters insisted on ending targeted penalties and called for the approval of all 25 demands, which include reverting the revised penalty structure, as highlighted by the Samaa TV report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor