Pakistan wishes to resolve outstanding issues with neighbours including India

Pakistan on Wednesday said it wishes to have mutually beneficial relations with all its neighbours including India and resolve all outstanding disputes.

Pakistan Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi, Aftab Hassan Khan stressed that it is essential to resolve the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir for lasting peace and stability in the region.

"The Charge d'Affaires underlined that Pakistan wishes to have mutually beneficial relations with all its neighbours including India and believes in resolving all outstanding disputes through peaceful means of dialogue and diplomacy," the Pakistan High Commission said in a press release as it observed Pakistan Day.

"For lasting peace and stability in the region, it is essential to resolve the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the people of Kashmir," the release added.

India has on several occasions said that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan.

India's consistent position is that issues between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence.

New Delhi has maintained that the onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive environment.

Pakistan continues to sponsor cross border terrorism against India; restrict normal trade, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges; and engage in hostile and fabricated propaganda to vilify India, according to the Ministry of External Affairs annual report.

Last year, both countries had renewed ceasefire understanding between Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs).

The understanding held quite well for the first few months, but Pakistan again upped the ante in terms of cross-border infiltrations and ceasefire violations from July 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

