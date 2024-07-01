Pakistan witnessed 380 deaths in second quarter of 2024 : CRSS report

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 1 : Pakistan experienced a surge in violence during the second quarter of 2024 resulting in 380 deaths and 220 injuries from as many as 240 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations, according to the report released by Pakistan's think tank, the Centre for Research and Security Studies.

The provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were identified as the focal points, accounting for 92 per cent of fatalities and 87 per cent of attacks respectively during this period.

The report noted that Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw increases in violence, with fatalities rising by 13 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively, compared to the previous quarter.

Civilian casualties comprised 62 per cent of the total fatalities, with notable incidents targeting workers based on ethnic identity in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as deaths resulting from sectarian violence. Security personnel, including police and army officials, were also frequent targets. The report underscores the complex and varied nature of security challenges faced across different regions of Pakistan during the period in question.

State sponsorship of terrorism has contributed to internal instability within Pakistan. Pakistan has been accused of using terror groups as proxies to further its strategic interests, especially in its rivalry with India and Afghanistan.

This strategy dates back to the 1980s during the Soviet-Afghan War when Pakistan supported mujahideen fighters against the Soviet Union.

In the context of Kashmir, Pakistan has been providing financial and logistical support to militant groups operating in the region. These groups have been involved in attacks against Indian security forces and civilians.

Terror groups that were once supported for strategic purposes have turned against the state, leading to widespread violence, attacks on civilians and security forces, and a challenging security environment.

The presence and activities of terror groups on Pakistani soil have eroded the state's sovereignty and control over certain regions, particularly in the tribal areas and border regions with Afghanistan. These areas have at times become havens for terrorists, posing a threat not only to Pakistan but also to regional stability.

Terrorism and the resulting insecurity have had severe economic repercussions for Pakistan. Foreign investment has been deterred, tourism has suffered, and resources that could have been directed towards development have been diverted to security operations and counter-terrorism efforts.

