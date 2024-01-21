Pakistan witnesses rise in out-of-school children

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 21 : Pakistan has witnessed an increase in out-of-school children as the figure rose to more than 26 million, Geo News reported citing Pakistan Education Statistics Report 2021-22.

The Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) released a comprehensive analysis report that has revealed details regarding the number of out-of-school children (OOSC).

It said that the latest findings were a preliminary teaser, showcasing the critical state of education accessibility in Pakistan, Geo News reported. As of 2021-22, there are 26.2 million out-of-school children in Pakistan, according to PIE.

It said that 39 per cent of children in the school-going age group are presently out of school, showcasing a persistent challenge in ensuring universal education. Pakistan's Balochistan has the highest percentage of out-of-school children, with 65 per cent of children being out of school.

In comparison to other major provinces, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has better statistics with 30 per cent out-of-school rate. Despite a decline in the percentage of out-of-school children from 44 per cent in 2016-17 to 39 per cent in 2021-22, the absolute number has witnessed a rise from 22.02 million to 26.21 million during the same period.

This rise is mainly due to the population growth rate outpacing the decrease in out-of-school children. At the higher secondary level, 60 per cent of children are out of school in 2021-22, according to Geo News reported.

The analysis revealed 44 per cent, 30 per cent, and 36 per cent out-of-school rates at high, middle, and primary levels respectively. A major portion of out-of-school children, totalling 10.77 million, is at the primary level, showcasing the urgent need for targeted interventions.

Economic disparities play an important part in educational access, with children from poor families facing the highest disadvantage, evident across all education levels, according to Geo News report. The details regarding economic disparities and additional statistics will be revealed during a comprehensive release scheduled for Monday in PIE Islamabad.

