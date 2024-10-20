Pakistan: Women Workers Forum calls for action to protect gig workers

Lahore [Pakistan], October 20 : Members of the Women Workers Forum (WWF) of Pakistan urged the Pakistani government to take prompt measures to protect their livelihoods, which are increasingly threatened by socio-economic challenges stemming from climate change and unreliable internet access.

The forum, which represents gig and platform workers throughout Pakistan, highlighted that these challenges particularly affect women workers, who are among the most vulnerable in the platform economy, Dawn reported.

At a recent meeting, Samia Zahid, Chairperson of the All Pakistan Women's Association (APWA), urged the government to regulate online businesses to safeguard workers from exploitation. She noted, "Many platform workers are overworked and underpaid, often without basic legal protections. It's time for the government to intervene to ensure fairness and transparency in online work."

Dur-e-Shawar from the Women Workers Forum emphasised that these socio-economic challenges are worsening gender-based violence (GBV) and increasing the care burden on women. She explained, "When women lose income due to work disruptions from extreme weather or unreliable internet, they face a higher risk of domestic violence and other forms of exploitation. Moreover, the added caregiving responsibilities at home, along with the pressure to earn, are driving women further into poverty."

The forum also included testimony from Ayesha, a gig worker with seven years of experience on various digital platforms. She shared, "I work tirelessly and never know when I'll receive my salary. The uncertainty and absence of a clear payment timeline impact my mental health."

She described how, although platform work offers a degree of flexibility, it often exposes workers to delayed payments, inconsistent earnings, and mental stress resulting from a lack of job security.

According to the Dawn report, the Women Workers Forum and platform workers together called on the government to regulate online businesses to protect gig and platform workers from exploitation. They emphasised the need for fair contracts, timely payments, and transparent working conditions.

Additionally, they demanded that platform workers be legally recognised under Pakistan's labour laws, ensuring they receive essential rights such as minimum wage, social security, paid leave, and proper contracts, Dawn reported.

They also stressed the importance of securing the right to collective bargaining and freedom of association, ensuring that platform workers can organise and form unions to advocate for improved wages, working conditions, and protection against exploitation.

The forum also called for policies to tackle the increase in gender-based violence linked to economic stress, ensuring that women platform workers have access to GBV protection mechanisms and support services.

The report further stated They highlighted the necessity of improving digital infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas, to provide reliable and affordable internet access, enabling platform workers to maintain a stable income. Additionally, they urged the government to create targeted social safety programmes to safeguard vulnerable platform workers, especially women, from income loss during extreme weather events and other crises.

The WWF further called on digital platform companies to implement worker-friendly policies, including clear payment timelines, enhanced mental health support, and effective mechanisms for addressing worker grievances.

