Pakistan: Women's bodies demand more reserved seats in assemblies, local bodies

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 31 : The South Asian Partnership (SAP) and Aurat Foundation, Pakistan said considering population statistics, the proportion of reserved seats for women should be increased in all elected assemblies and local bodies, Dawn reported.

The SAP is a network of six national organisations that work to achieve the rights and prosperity of people in South Asia. The network's member organisations are based in Bangladesh, Canada, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

They stressed that this increase should be effected immediately through a constitutional amendment, raising it to 33 per cent, according to Dawn.

Shahida Kakar, a representative of SAP, along with Yasmeen Mughal, Alauddin Khilji, and Shugufta Khan of Aurat Foundation, highlighted this concern during a joint press conference on Saturday.

Referring to the lists issued by political parties, Kakar said it shows that active women workers, transgender individuals, and persons with disabilities have been neglected, Dawn reported.

She further criticised the practice by political parties of nominating women from influential families only.

"Only 11 per cent of women candidates have been nominated for election on general seats of national and provincial assemblies, which is significantly lower than the demand for a minimum of 33 per cent representation for women. Additionally, minority women receive very little preference," she said.

The representatives of SAP and Aurat Foundation stressed that whichever party comes to power after the elections, should amend the Pakistan Election Act of 2017, making it mandatory for all political parties to ensure a minimum of 33 per cent representation for women, youth, minorities, transgender individuals, and non-Muslim Pakistanis in their organisational structures and candidate preferences.

"The Election Commission of Pakistan should, through amendments to the Election Act of 2017, declare elections null and void in constituencies where the overall female voter turnout is less than 20pc," she added.

Referring to the representatives of SAP and Aurat Foundation, she proposed constitutional amendments to ensure the continuity of local government elections in Pakistan, according to Dawn.

Moreover, she suggested holding local elections before the general elections to safeguard the local governance system.

