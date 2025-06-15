Pakistan: Young man found dead in Kalat amid military raid, family demands justice

Kalat [Pakistan], June 15 : A young Baloch man was reportedly killed by Pakistani security forces during a military operation in the Manguchar area of Kalat district, as reported by The Balochistan Post. The victim, identified as Saud Nechari, was found dead in an orchard in the Chotank area where a military search operation had been underway for two consecutive days, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

As per The Balochistan Post, security forces raided the orchard, which is said to belong to the Nechari family. Saud was allegedly detained, tortured, and executed by the troops. His body, bearing at least six gunshot wounds, was discovered on-site and later transported to a hospital. It further stated that it was the security personnel themselves who notified local administrative officials about the body's presence.

Saud was the younger brother of Kifayatullah Nechari, who was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in 2015 at the age of 15. Kifayatullah's whereabouts remain unknown to this day. Following his abduction, the Nechari family staged a protest sit-in in Islamabad. In retaliation, security forces allegedly raided their residence, intensifying the family's suffering.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) condemned the killing, stating: "Balochistan has been transformed into a landscape of silence and graves... Survival itself has become an act of resistance." The BYC accused Pakistani forces of using extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances as systematic tools of repression, particularly in remote, media-inaccessible areas.

Pakistani authorities have not issued any official statement so far regarding the Manguchar incident. They have, however, consistently denied allegations of human rights abuses in Balochistan.

Human rights organisations and Baloch civil society groups continue to raise the alarm over what they describe as state-sponsored atrocities, a pattern that shows no sign of ending.

