Pakistan: Youth faces employment crisis amid rising economic challenges

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 13 : Amid the increase in youth population in Pakistan, the employment crisis has grappled the country, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. The employment crisis in Pakistan persists amid growing economic challenges.

The Planning Commission briefed the Senate Committee on Planning and highlighted economic challenges in Pakistan, including rising youth unemployment.

During the meeting, officials said that the slow economic growth, rapid rise in population and a lack of job opportunities are obstructing development in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Chairperson Quratul Ain voiced concerns over the alarming rate of rise in population, stressing the need for urgent control measures.

The Planning Commission stressed that Pakistan's GDP growth stands at 3.5 per cent, which is lower than the required 7 per cent for sustained economic development.

During the briefing, the officials outlined a five-year plan focused on leveraging technology, promoting tourism, and increasing agricultural productivity.

Foreign investment, governance improvements in the energy sector and industrial development were termed critical for the economic stability of Pakistan, according to ARY News report.

Proposals for private sector investment and boosting the SME sector are also mentioned in the plan, the report said. Officials emphasised the importance of removing poverty, enhancing human resources, and implementing institutional reforms to tackle Pakistan's economic and social challenges.

Earlier in August, several members of the Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan organised a protest in Karachi, raising their concerns against the soaring inflation and unfair taxes imposed by the government. These protesters mentioned that the skyrocketing inflation and high taxes have been severely impacting the survival of their families.

Additionally, they shared the economic hardship they have been facing. They claim that the government's policies have caused them immense pain. They also criticised the government's imposition of heavy taxes on essential commodities and services, exacerbating the financial difficulties faced by the public.

A woman protester while elaborating on the issue mentioned, "The only tragedy in Karachi is heavy taxes and expensive electricity. We are now fed up with these baseless taxes and skyrocketing inflation and are now forced to come out on the streets and raise our voices. Only the government is responsible for our agitation."

"The bills that used to be around mere hundreds are now totalling thousands of rupees, and that too is only because of inflation and taxes. We have even heard people committing suicide due to poverty. There are households where children lack education and people are not able to get enough food on the table. People are now able to afford either the education of their children, pay for their family's food, or pay their bills," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor