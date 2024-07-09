Pakistan: Zaheer Ahmed's family continues to hold protest in Quetta for his safe return

Quetta [Pakistan], July 9 : The family of Zaheer Ahmed has been holding a sit-in protest on Sariab Road in Pakistan's Quetta, for seven days, demanding his safe return.

Zaheer Ahmed was allegedly abducted by Pakistani security forces on June 27 and has been missing since.

Despite the ongoing protest, the family has claimed they have not received any response from the Balochistan government.

"Zaheer was forcibly disappeared after being detained unlawfully. Their sit-in has continued for the past seven days, but they express disappointment at the lack of communication from the relevant authorities," The Balochistan Post quoted the family as saying.

The family of Zaheer Ahmed organized a protest rally from Sariab Sessions Court to Balochistan University. The rally, aimed at drawing attention to Zaheer's enforced disappearance, saw a significant turnout from various groups, including families of other missing persons, student organizations, political parties, and concerned citizens of Quetta.

Protesters carried photographs of missing persons and placards demanding their safe return and an end to enforced disappearances.

The rally highlighted the ongoing issue of missing persons in Balochistan, a pressing human rights concern in the region for the past two decades.

Nasrullah Baloch, Chairman of Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), and Zaheer Ahmed's sister, addressed the people present at the rally.

They condemned Zaheer's unlawful detention and the government's inaction, urging authorities to engage in meaningful dialogue with the protesting families.

The speakers stressed that families of missing persons are experiencing severe mental anguish due to the prolonged disappearances of their loved ones.

They called on the state to fulfil its constitutional and moral responsibilities by ensuring justice and providing relief to the affected families. A social media campaign has already been launched with the hashtag #ReleaseZaheerAhmed.

Sammi Deen Baloch posted on X, "The enforced disappearances in Balochistan are on the rise. Families of the victims, including women and young children, are compelled to stage protests on the streets. We urgently appeal for the safe release of Zaheer Ahmed."

In another post on X, the Baloch Voice for Justice said, "The darkness of enforced disappearances must be dispelled with the light of truth and justice. Stand with Zaheer Ahmed's family."

This ongoing protest and the recent rally reflect the broader issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Activists and families continue to call for accountability and the safe return of all missing persons, emphasizing the urgent need for government action and for international human rights groups to take notice.

