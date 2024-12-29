Pakistan: Zardari assures JUI-F of early resolution of Madrassa Bill

Larkana (Sindh) [Pakistan], December 29 : Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday assured the senior leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) of their commitment to resolving issues surrounding the Madrassa Bill at the earliest, The Express Tribune reported.

The assurance came during a meeting between a JUI-F delegation, led by Sindh Secretary General Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro, and the PPP leadership at Naudero House.

The delegation, which included Soomro and other JUI-F leaders, held an in-depth discussion with Zardari and Bilawal on several key topics, including the controversial Madrassa Bill, the deteriorating law and order situation in Sindh, and the broader political landscape.

During the talks, Zardari and Bilawal emphasised that they would take immediate steps to address the concerns raised by JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over the Madrassa Bill. "The issues around the proposed legislation would be resolved as soon as possible," they assured the delegation.

In addition to discussing the bill, the meeting also focused on the deteriorating security situation in Sindh. Allama Soomro expressed concerns over the growing lawlessness in the province, prompting Bilawal to instruct the Sindh government and local police authorities to take swift and decisive action to restore peace and order, reported The Express Tribune.

The PPP chairman's call for increased security measures comes amidst rising tensions over political instability and security lapses in the region.

The meeting also saw President Zardari praise the legal action taken against the killers of Allama Soomro's father, Khalid Mahmood Soomro. The PPP leader expressed his admiration for the patience shown by Soomro and his family during this difficult time.

Soomro, for his part, thanked the Sindh government and police for their cooperation, which had led to the apprehension of the killers.

Also present at the meeting were a number of prominent PPP members, including Faryal Talpur, Bilawal's mother and the PPP Women Wing President, and several Sindh Assembly members. JUI-F leaders, including Maulana Tahir Mahmood Soomro and Maulana Tariq Mahmood Soomro, were also in attendance, The Express Tribune reported.

Nasir Mahmood Soomro, a member of the JUI-F delegation, took the opportunity to invite Zardari, Bilawal, and Faryal Talpur to attend his younger brother's wedding reception.

