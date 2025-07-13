Pakistani airline sends passenger to Jeddah instead of Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], July 13 : A passenger has sent a legal notice to a private airline after being mistakenly flown from Lahore to Jeddah instead of Karachi, ARY News reported.

Shahzain, the affected passenger, claims that despite showing his ticket to the air hostess, he was not informed that he had boarded the wrong flight.

According to Shahzain, two planes were parked at the domestic terminal gate, and he was not aware of the mistake until it was too late. The passenger alleges that the airline's negligence caused him distress in Saudi Arabia, as per ARY News.

In the legal notice, Shahzain demands that the airline cover the additional travel expenses he incurred and respond to the matter. He is seeking compensation for the inconvenience and trouble caused by the airline's alleged mistake.

According to ARY News, the passenger confirmed he did not have a passport or visa for international travel.

"Two hours into the flight, I questioned why the plane had not yet reached Karachi. This caused panic among the crew, who then blamed me for the mistake," he added.

The passenger said that when he asked the airline to take him to Karachi, he was told it would take two to three days.

"I was told that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would conduct an inquiry to which I assured to cooperate," he added.

The private airline has come under scrutiny after a passenger bound for Karachi from Lahore was mistakenly flown to Jeddah without a passport and a visa. The Pakistan Airport Authority had already taken notice of the incident, with the Lahore Airport Management holding the private airline responsible.

The manager said that the passenger's arrival in Jeddah instead of Karachi was a result of the airline's 'negligence and carelessness'.

He said that a request for action against the airline has been submitted to the authorities.

