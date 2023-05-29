Pakistani American community plans meeting of US lawmakers to highlight political chaos

Washington [US], May 29 : The Pakistani American community is planning a bipartisan meeting of US lawmakers next month to highlight political chaos in Pakistan, reported Dawn.

Taking to Twitter, a California Democrat, Asif Mahmood who initiated the move, said, "The situation is getting worse by the day and it's beyond the scope of only letters and tweets."

"We have to move to the next step: Conference/hearing at Capitol Hill cosponsored by Rep Brad Sherman, Rep Jim Costa and me in the 3rd week of June," he added.

The purpose of this hearing, and other similar efforts, "is to curtail these atrocities by raising those at the highest levels or they will never stop", Mahmood added.

Earlier, Mahmood was the one who initiated a letter demanding unfettered democracy in Pakistan, sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken early this month with the signatures of 69 lawmakers. He now plans to send another letter to Mr Blinken, signed by prominent US Senators, according to Dawn.

Mahmood has also launched a campaign to draw attention to the 'mysterious disappearance' of journalist Imran Riaz Khan and the arrest and solitary confinement of Khadija Shah.

This week, the chairperson of the Pakistan caucus in Congress, Sheila Jackson Lee also joined the lawmakers who are expressing concern at reported human rights abuses in Pakistan.

"As the founder and chair of the ... Congressional Pakistan caucus, I am extremely concerned about these reports," particularly about the moves directed at the former Pakistani prime minister.

Atif Khan, a PTI leader from Texas, told Dawn that his party plans to gather 5,000 to 10,000 people in Washington next month to "show our support to democracy in Pakistan".

Leaders of the Pakistani community, however, point out that as the community grows its roots in the US, it has increased its participation in American politics as well, reported Dawn.

"These people are here to stay. Now, they will have a say in every major issue," said another scholar, Arif Jamal. "The Pakistani government will have to learn to deal with them."

The arrest of Imran Khan on May 9 resulted in mayhem across Pakistan, whereby army installations were attacked by PTI supporters resulting in political chaos and subsequent crackdown of Pakistan army on Imran Khan's party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor