Pakistani Christian activist at UNHRC exposes Pakistan for mistreating minorities

Geneva [Switzerland], September 18 : A human rights activist from the Christian community in Pakistan has exposed the Islamic nation for mistreating them and using national security laws to persecute the minority community.

Joseph Jason, who represented the Jubilee Campaign while making an intervention during the 54th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva highlighted the concern about Political workers, journalists, lawyers and human rights defenders from the minority community in Pakistan.

He said that human rights activists have been arbitrarily detained under the National Security Act under fabricated laws of Pakistan.

While informing the United Nations that minorities in Pakistan have been booked and charged under Blasphemy Law, Joseph said, “The Jubilee Campaign express its dismay over the fabricated blasphemy accusations, pre trial detention, unfair prosecutions, continuous threats and deliberate incitement of violence against minorities which have created a social distance from minorities in Pakistan leaving them intimidated and relocated”.

Joseph said that Pakistan’s extremist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is leading the campaign inciting Muslims to implicate minorities, especially Christians.

He said, “The Jubilee Campaign is deeply concerned over the failure of the police to prevent mob violence against Christians on the pretext of fabricated accusations in Jaranwala and prevent the registration of multiple baseless complaints on blasphemy accusations against Christians in Sargoda”.

There was an attack on the Christian community in Jaranwala in August 2023 falsely accused Blasphemy Law. Two Christian brothers were illegally arrested and many women and minors have been arbitrarily detained by Police and security forces.

