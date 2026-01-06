Pakistani court acquits 12 human rights leaders, activists in ‘politically motivated trial’

Quetta, Jan 6 A Pakistani court has acquitted human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) Deputy Organiser Lala Abdul Wahab Baloch and 11 other activists, a development which the BYC described as a legal relief after a “prolonged and politically motivated trial”.

According to the BYC on Monday, Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Naim Akhtar of the Karachi City Court ordered the acquittal after the prosecution failed to substantiate the charges. Those acquitted include Sarfraz Baloch, Zain Baloch, Aftab Baloch, Qazi Amanullah, Murad Baloch, Waheed Baloch, Ahmed Nisar, Ehsan Hameed, Sajid Baloch, Aamir Baloch, and Ahsan Faraz Baloch.

The BYC alleged that despite the acquittal in the same case, several other BYC leaders, including its chief organiser, Mahrang Baloch, remain incarcerated.

“The judiciary continues to exercise its authority in a manner that keeps these leaders detained, raising serious concerns about justice, prolonged incarceration, and the use of legal processes to suppress political dissent,” the BYC stated.

The rights body mentioned that the case, registered under the Pakistan Penal Code on January 18, 2025, had remained under trial for nearly a year. The court, it said, concluded that the allegations were “unsubstantiated” and “granted an honourable acquittal” to all the accused.

“The arrests stemmed from rallies announced by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee on January 25, 2025, observed as ‘Baloch Genocide Day.’Demonstrations were held across Balochistan and in Karachi, including Lyari and Sharafi Goth, Malir,” the BYC noted.

During the crackdown, the BYC stated that its leaders, women, and activists were reportedly subjected to violence and detained under what were described as fabricated cases.

Last week, the BYC asserted that consecutive bail orders issued by multiple courts across Balochistan underscore the “baseless, fabricated, and politically motivated nature of the cases” filed against its peaceful leadership by the Pakistani authorities.

According to the BYC, Mahrang Baloch and the other leaders, including Beebarg Baloch, Shahji Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, and Beebow Baloch, have been unlawfully detained for the past ten months.

The rights body said the BYC leaders were initially held under the Maintenance of Public Order (3-MPO) for three months, a law that allows “preventative detention” based on the government’s assessment of “potential threats to public order”. Their detention was, however, extended through what the BYC described as “politically motivated FIRs”.

Despite these cases being bailable, the BYC alleged that their incarceration has been prolonged through repeated remands, deliberate delays in submitting investigation reports, and systematic procedural obstruction.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor