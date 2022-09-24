Pakistani FM calls for urgent assistance to countries suffering from multiple crises

United Nations, Sep 24 Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for urgent assistance to more than 50 developing countries trapped in multiple crises.

"Our countries and people confront monumental challenges. We need to change the policies and structures that perpetuate inequality and poverty," he told the annual ministerial meeting of the Group of 77 and China, which is chaired by Pakistan this year.

Noting that the world is facing "triple interlocking crises of food, fuel and finance," he called for larger official development assistance and concessional finance to developing countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

As part of the UN Secretary-General's proposal, Zardari welcomed a $500 billion stimulus programme to revive the economies and development objectives of those countries in extreme economic distress.

Additionally, the Minister urged the World Food Programme to provide emergency food supplies to 250 million people in food distress.

During a subsequent press conference, Zardari called for "generous" international assistance during the next phase of his country's reconstruction and rehabilitation effort.

Pakistan was ravaged by devastating floods this month, which killed more than 1,500 people and caused damage estimated at $30 billion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor