Pakistani forces abduct two more civilians in Balochistan

Quetta, Nov 12 At least two Baloch civilians, including a minor, were forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani forces in Balochistan amid an escalating wave of enforced disappearance across the province, a leading human rights organisation said on Wednesday.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, condemned the enforced disappearance of Tajah Bugti and his young son Mir Ahmed Bugti, who were abducted in broad daylight on Tuesday by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel from Dera Bugti district.

“The abduction of a father and his minor child reflects the alarming scale of state repression in Balochistan, where even children are not spared from the cycle of enforced disappearances,” Paank stated.

The rights body held the Pakistani authorities and its security agencies responsible for ensuring the safety and immediate release of both victims. It urged the international community, human rights organisations and media to take urgent notice of the ongoing policy of collective punishment against the Baloch people.

Highlighting atrocities in Balochistan, several human rights bodies condemned the extrajudicial killing of Mir Dost, a resident of Kosh Kalat region in Kech district in Balochistan by the Pakistani military on November 10--nine months after he was forcibly disappeared.

Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) revealed that Mir Dost’s bullet-riddled and tortured body was found on November 10 in the Ginnah area of Kech.

“According to his family, Mir Dost was forcibly disappeared from his home on February 13, 2025, by personnel of the Pakistani security forces. For nearly nine months, his family remained in anguish, unaware of his fate despite their repeated appeals to authorities. After months of silence, his tortured and bullet-riddled body was recovered, confirming his extrajudicial execution while in the custody of state forces,” the BYC stated

“This case is part of a disturbing and persistent pattern of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. Families continue to suffer unbearable grief as state-backed violence escalates with impunity. The absence of accountability and rule of law has emboldened such abuses, leaving the people of Balochistan in a constant state of fear and mourning,” it added.

Condemning the brutal incident as part of a wider pattern of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, the Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) called on the United Nations and international human rights bodies to urgently investigate and hold Pakistan accountable for these grave crimes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor