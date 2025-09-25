Pakistani forces accused of eliminating a political figure in the Dalbandin operation

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 25 : A former chairman of the Baloch Students Organisation (Pajjar) was among two people killed during an early morning raid by Pakistani security forces in Chagai district's Dalbandin region, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the operation, which began around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, lasted nearly three hours and involved heavy gunfire and explosions. Residents said that they were awakened by continuous firing between 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., suggesting a fierce confrontation between security personnel and those inside the targeted house. Authorities confirmed that Zubair Baloch, the former head of BSO-Pajjar, and another individual named Nasir were killed in the clash. Officials said the raid was launched following intelligence reports indicating the presence of armed men in the area. A third person, identified as Jahanzaib, was reportedly arrested during the operation and remains in custody.

According to security sources, the deceased allegedly opened fire on the forces, triggering a heavy exchange of bullets. Officials also claimed that Zubair Baloch shot himself during the clash. Zubair Baloch was a known figure in Baloch politics. After his role as chairman of the BSO-Pajjar, he pursued a legal career while continuing to participate in political circles. His death is likely to fuel fresh debate about Pakistan's security operations in Balochistan, where allegations of extrajudicial killings and suppression of political voices are frequently raised, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The situation in Balochistan has long been marked by tensions between the state and nationalist groups, with security agencies insisting that such raids are essential for countering militancy. Rights activists argue that these actions often target political leaders and students, undermining peaceful political engagement. His detention is expected to draw further scrutiny from political and human rights groups across the province, as cited by The Balochistan Post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor