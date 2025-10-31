Pakistani forces accused of torturing mother and daughter in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 31 : In another shocking incident of state brutality, Pakistani troops have been accused of detaining and torturing a mother and her daughter in the Panjgur district of Balochistan, leaving both women critically injured, according to local sources and human rights organisations, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the incident occurred in the Panchi area of Panjgur, where security forces reportedly raided a residence and took the two women into custody. Sources said the victims were subjected to severe torture before being abandoned at Panjgur Hospital in a semi-conscious condition.

Residents alleged that the daughter was sexually assaulted by personnel of the Pakistani forces before both were left at the hospital.

The Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) strongly condemned the attack, describing it as "a horrifying reflection of the impunity and moral decay embedded in Pakistan's security operations in Balochistan."

In a statement posted on X, the group said that Pakistani forces "abducted a mother and her daughter, brutally tortured them, and left them in critical condition at a hospital." The statement also noted that the daughter had been sexually assaulted and demanded an independent inquiry, punishment of the perpetrators, and justice for the victims.

Pakistani authorities have not released any statement addressing the serious allegations. The silence from the state has intensified public anger, with human rights defenders calling the act a continuation of the "systematic violence" against Baloch women.

This case follows a series of similar incidents in recent months. In Khuzdar's Zehri area last month, a woman named Safia Bibi was allegedly abducted during a military raid before being released days later. Earlier this year, 23-year-old student Mahjabeen Baloch was forcibly disappeared from her hostel in Quetta, five days after her brother was taken into custody, as cited by The Balochistan Post.

Rights groups and activists say the growing pattern of abuses, coupled with impunity and lack of accountability, has deepened mistrust between the state and the Baloch people. They warn that without transparent investigations, the cycle of violence in Balochistan will persist, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

