Pakistani forces destroy Baloch genocide memorial, spark outrage

Quetta [Balochistan], August 10 : In a troubling act of repression, Pakistani forces reportedly targeted and demolished the "Symbol of Baloch Genocide" at the sit-in protest outside Balochistan University.

The incident took place during the late hours of Friday night.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated, "In a disheartening act of repression, the "Symbol of Baloch Genocide" placed at the sit-in protest in front of Balochistan University was deliberately broken by state institutions during the late hours of the night. This memorial, which honoured the thousands of Baloch lives lost to genocide and the ongoing suffering of the Baloch Nation, was destroyed in an attempt to erase the painful history it represents."

In a disheartening act of repression, the "Symbol of Baloch Genocide" placed at the sit-in protest in front of Balochistan University was deliberately broken by state institutions during the late hours of the night. This memorial, which honored the thousands of Baloch lives lost… pic.twitter.com/8AVTb3aFxq— Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) August 9, 2024

BYC observed that the demolition of the symbol was not just an attack on a memorial but a direct assault on the collective memory of the Baloch Nation.

The organization emphasized that, despite this cowardly effort to erase their history, they remained resolute in their quest for justice. They also noted that the Baloch Nation's resilience remained unshaken by such actions.

Recently, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee reiterated to continue sit-in protests and seminars against Pakistani security forces until justice is served, release of detained activists and an end to the violence.

The Baloch people are protesting against Pakistani forces due to longstanding grievances related to human rights abuses, political repression, and economic exploitation in Balochistan, a region rich in natural resources but facing severe socio-economic challenges.

Recent protests and sit-ins, including those in front of Balochistan University, are part of a broader campaign to raise international awareness about their plight and to press the Pakistani government for accountability.

Numerous reports have highlighted cases of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture by Pakistani security forces, targeting many Baloch activists and political leaders. This has generated widespread fear and resentment among the Baloch people.

Politically, the Baloch have long accused the Pakistani government of stifling their political movements and excluding them from national discourse.

Baloch nationalist leaders have faced arrests or exile, and their political parties often encounter restrictions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor