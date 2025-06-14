Pakistani forces detain two Baloch men in Balochistan amid rising enforced disappearances

Quetta [Pakistan], June 14 : Pakistani security forces have reportedly detained two Baloch men in separate operations in Gwadar and Kech districts of Balochistan, sparking concerns over the increasing number of enforced disappearances in the region.

As reported by The Balochistan Post, Bakhshullah was taken from Gwadar, while Shah Bakhsh was apprehended from the Dasht area of Kech district. Both individuals were reportedly taken without warrants, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

This marks the second time Shah Bakhsh has been subjected to enforced disappearance; he was previously detained in 2019 and held for several months before being released. His latest disappearance has raised serious concerns among his family members and human rights groups.

The recent detentions add to a growing list of similar incidents across Balochistan. At least five other Baloch men have been forcibly disappeared in recent days, according to The Balochistan Post report. In Ormara, security forces allegedly detained two relatives, Sagheer Baloch and his friend Iqrar, on Wednesday night. Their whereabouts remain unknown.

On June 4, Mukhtiar, son of Ashraf, was detained from the Korek area of Jhao, Awaran district. His family has not received any information about his condition or location. Bashir Ahmed, a contractor from Gaazi Hassan Goth in Jhao, was also reportedly picked up while travelling from Lasbela to Jhao.

Additionally, a Baloch student, Sagheer Ahmed, was forcibly disappeared for the second time. He was taken while travelling from Turbat to Karachi on Wednesday night. Sagheer was previously disappeared in 2017 from the University of Karachi and released after a year in custody. His family has called for his immediate and safe release.

Human rights activists say enforced disappearances in Balochistan have sharply risen in 2025. Many families, however, remain silent due to threats and fear of retaliation. In several cases, victims' families are warned against speaking to the media.

The Pakistani state continues to deny involvement in enforced disappearances. However, human rights organisations and Baloch civil society groups have accused the security forces and intelligence agencies of systematically targeting students, political workers, and civilians in Balochistan.

