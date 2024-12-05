Pakistani forces eliminate 8 terrorists in South Waziristan, Lakki Marwat operations: Dawn

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 5 : Pakistan's security forces killed eight terrorists in separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan and Lakki Marwat districts on Thursday, Dawn reported.

Citing Pakistan's military media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani daily reported that an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan on Thursday following reports of terrorist activity in the region.

"During the conduct of [the] operation, owr troops effectively engaged the khwarij's location as a result of which two khwarij, including kharji ring leader Khan Muhammad (alias Khoryay), were killed," Dawn quoted ISPR as saying.

The forces also arrested two other terrorists during the operation. Khan Muhammad was described as a key target involved in several terrorist activities, including extortion and targeted killings. He had a government bounty of Rs one million on his capture, the report added.

In a separate IBO conducted in Lakki Marwat, six terrorists were killed after an intense exchange of fire. "Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," Dawn reported, quoting ISPR.

The Pakistani daily further stated that Pakistan has recently seen a surge in terrorist attacks targeting security forces and law enforcement agencies, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Attacks escalated after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended a ceasefire with the government in 2022.

Earlier, the ISPR clarified that the government, through a July notification, had designated the TTP as 'Fitna al Khawarij' and mandated the use of the term "khariji" (outcast) for the group.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dawn reported that the ISPR announced the killing of five terrorists and the injury of two others during an operation in Lakki Marwat.

In November, Pakistan experienced its deadliest month of terrorist activity, with 245 fatalities, including 68 security personnel and 127 militants, Dawn reported, citing data from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

The Pakistani government has intensified operations in the wake of recent attacks. Dawn further quoted the military media wing as saying, "The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate terrorism and ensure peace in the country."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor