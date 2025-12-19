Pakistani forces forcibly disappear one more woman in Balochistan

Quetta, Dec 19 Another Baloch woman was forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani forces in Balochistan amid an escalating wave of enforced disappearance across the province, a leading human rights organisation said on Friday.

Condemning the incident, human rights body Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) mentioned that Hajra Baloch, wife of Sanaullah Baloch, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department and other agencies, after being detained from the Daru Hotel area of Hub Chowki in the province.

The rights body stated that her unlawful detention and disappearance reflected a clear violation of fundamental rights and due process, constituting a serious crime under international human rights law.

“This case follows a documented pattern of targetting Baloch women through enforced disappearances. On May 29, 2025, Mahjabeen Baloch was forcibly disappeared from Quetta. On November 22, 2025, Nasreena Baloch was taken from Hub Chowki. On December 9, 2025, Raheema Baloch disappeared from Dalbandin. On December 1, 2025, Farzana Baloch disappeared from Khuzdar. These incidents demonstrate a systematic policy of repression and collective punishment," the BVJ mentioned.

The rights body called on the United Nations, international human rights organisations, and independent media to take urgent notice of these grave violations by the Pakistani authorities. It added that immediate recovery of all forcibly disappeared Baloch women and accountability for those responsible remain essential obligations under international law, while silence in the face of these crimes only deepens impunity.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) expressed grave concern over a disturbing escalation in the enforced disappearance of Baloch women at the hands of Pakistani forces across Balochistan.

The rights body alleged that the abduction of women by Pakistani forces has increasingly become a "routine instrument of repression" in the province. According to the HRCB, nine cases of enforced disappearance of Baloch women were documented in 2025.

“These cases reveal a disturbing pattern of collective punishment and the systematic erosion of legal protections. Women from diverse backgrounds, including students, health workers, housewives, and human rights activists, have been abducted through house raids and late-night operations. Several victims were subjected to repeated disappearances and torture, while at least one case resulted in custodial death,” it stated.

The rights body noted that the involvement of Pakistan’s security agencies, including the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Frontier Corps (FC), and Military Intelligence (MI), underscored the institutional nature of these violations.

--IANS

