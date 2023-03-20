Pakistani forces likely to conduct 'grand operation' at Imran Khan's residence

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 20 : The Pakist force is likely to conduct another 'grand operation' at former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Lahore's residence Zaman Park, ARY News reported on Sunday night, citing sources.

The police have started the preparations to conduct another 'grand operation' in 'the early morning' as personnel of various divisions have been instructed to reach stations at 03:00 am, according to ARY News.

The law enforcers have also started rounding up containers, sources added. Sources, quoting the wireless message, claimed that officers and personnel who failed to arrive by 03:00 am should consider themselves suspended.

Earlier, on Saturday, security forces gunned down three people, whom the official called "terrorists" during an operation in Balochistan's Awaran district, Geo news reported.

According to the statement, the intelligence-based operation (IBO) was started on March 15 to intercept a terrorist group operating in the general area of South Awaran.

As per the statement, the terrorists were linked with firing and improvised explosive devices (IED) incidents along Turbat-Awaran Raod and surrounding areas

"Based on credible information, multiple ambushes had been laid along different routes in the area frequented by the terrorists for the last three days," said ISPR.

It said all the "terrorists" were intercepted while moving towards their hideout, and then the military blocked their way.

On being blocked, they opened fire on the security forces. During the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, all three terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered, said the ISPR, reported Geo News.

"Pakistan Army in step with the nation remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan," the statement added.

