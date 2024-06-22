Pakistani journalist voices safety concerns amid threats

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 22 : Arzoo Kazmi, a prominent journalist based in Pakistan, took to social media to voice serious concerns about her safety within her homeland.

In her post on X, Arzoo stated, "Unfortunately, today, I have to say that I don't feel safe in Pakistan. Some people are trying to target me on social media and even outside social media. I must tell those people that do whatever you want to do; I am not one to run away out of fear".

Arzoo Kazmi is known for her courageous reporting and outspokenness on various social and political issues.

She has gained recognition for her work in journalism, particularly for addressing sensitive topics and advocating for transparency and justice.

Journalists in Pakistan, especially those who cover controversial topics, often face threats. Reporting on issues such as corruption, human rights violations, or political controversies puts journalists at risk of intimidation, harassment, or even physical harm from various quarters including powerful individuals, criminal elements, or extremist groups.

Targeting journalists in Pakistan has a profound and longstanding history. In 2011, journalist Saleem Shahzad's abduction and brutal murder sent shockwaves through the media community, his investigative reports into links between the Pakistani Navy and extremist groups proving fatal.

Human Rights Watch (HRW), an American-based non-governmental organization, alleged that the Pakistan intelligence services were responsible for his murder. The CIA subsequently declared that they possessed "reliable and conclusive" intelligence supporting this claim.

In response, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) refuted the accusations, dismissing them as "completely baseless." The following year, another journalist Wali Khan Babar's coverage of crime and politics in Karachi met a tragic end when he was gunned down, highlighting the dangers faced by journalists exposing uncomfortable truths.

In 2014, Hamid Mir, known for his criticism of governmental and military powers, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Karachi.

Similarly, Raza Rumi, known for his outspokenness against extremism, survived a harrowing attack in Lahore the same year.

