Pakistani man Ameen Butt apologises for opposing Gurdwara reopening in Faisalabad

Faisalabad [Pakistan], June 29 : Ameen Butt, Deputy Mayor of Faisalabad has issued an apology for his previous opposition to the reopening of a Gurdwara in the city that had been closed for 76 years.

In a video posted on social media by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), Butt stated, "A few days ago, I made comments about Sikhs and the Gurdwara which were a serious mistake. I sincerely apologise to the Sikh community and pledge not to repeat such remarks."

The PSGPC confirmed Butt's apology and welcomed the development, emphasizing Pakistan's significance to Sikhs as a Holy Land.

The PSGMC posted on X "Ameen Butt has offered an apology for his offensive remarks against the Sikh community in a welcoming development. Pakistan holds a sacred place in the hearts of Sikhs, who consider it a 'Pavitar Dharti' (Holy Land)".

The Sikh minority in Pakistan has historically faced discrimination, with many forced to migrate due to targeted violence, who frequently endure injustices and intolerance.

Minority communities in Pakistan, including Hindus and Sikhs, continue to encounter barriers such as discriminatory laws, social marginalization, and sporadic acts of violence driven by religious extremism.

Notably, in a widely circulated social media video, Butt could be seen threatening to disrupt the Gurdwara's reconstruction, against the reopening of a Gurudwara that had been closed for 76 years. The video shows a protester threatening to obstruct the reconstruction of the Gurudwara and challenging the authority of the Punjab government.

In the reported video by Voice of Pakistan Minority, a non-profit organization committed to protecting minority rights in Pakistan, Butt could be seen heard using derogatory language against the Sikh community. "Sikhs are r@pists & k!llers of Muslims. We will not allow any Sikh Gurudwara in Faisalabad. If Sikhs try to build it, they will face Allah's fighters. You can open all Gurudwaras for Namaz. But you remain a Kafir with no rights in Sharia," he said in the reported video.

Sikhs in Pakistan have faced discrimination, violence, and targeted attacks over the years, including physical assaults, threats, and vandalism of Gurudwaras. Issues like illegal occupation of Gurudwara properties and property disputes are also reported challenges for Sikhs.

The US Department of State's 2023 Country Report on Human Rights Practices raised concerns about religious tolerance in Pakistan, noting several targeted attacks on Sikhs throughout the year, including the killings of Dayal Singh in Peshawar, Malik Sardar Singh in Lahore, and Manmohan Singh in Peshawar. Recently, during a session of Pakistan's National Assembly, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif acknowledged the targeted violence against minorities in the name of religion.

He expressed frustration over the opposition blocking efforts to improve minority safety, stating, "Every day, minorities are being killed. They are not safe under the guise of Islam, and Pakistan faces global embarrassment due to these incidents."

