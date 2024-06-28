Pakistani man issues threats to prevent Gurdwara from reopening

Faisalabad [Pakistan] June 28 : A widely shared video on social media shows local Muslims in Faisalabad, Pakistan, opposing the reopening of a Gurdwara that has been closed for 76 years.

Challenging the authority of the Punjab government, a protester could be seen threatening to disrupt the Gurdwara's reconstruction.

According to reports, the person seen in the video, who is leading the protest is the deputy mayor of Faisalabad Ameen Butt. The individual in the video can be heard using derogatory language against the Sikh community.

"Sikhs are r@pists & k!llers of Muslims. We will not allow any Sikh Gurudwara in Faisalabad. If Sikhs try to build it, they will face Allah's fighters" You can open all Gurudwaras for Namaz. But you remain a Kafir with no rights in Sharia. https://t.co/SSF7mgKbkr — Pakistan Untold (@pakistan_untold) June 27, 2024

This incident underscores the persistent discrimination faced by minorities in Pakistan who are routinely subjected to severe injustices and intolerance.

Pakistan's religious minorities, including Hindus and Sikhs, face ongoing challenges such as discriminatory laws, social exclusion, and periodic outbreaks of violence fueled by religious extremism.

Sikhs in Pakistan have faced violence, discrimination, and targeted attacks. Incidents such as threats, vandalism of Gurdwaras, and physical assaults on Sikh individuals have been reported over the years. Sikhs have also reported challenges related to property disputes and illegal occupation of Gurdwara properties.

These disputes often involve local authorities and individuals seeking appropriate land belonging to Sikh religious sites.

According to Human Rights Watch, religious minorities in Pakistan encounter systematic discrimination and violence.

The country's blasphemy laws are often misused to target religious minorities, leading to persecution and violence against individuals accused of blasphemy. Several organisations have consistently highlighted these issues, calling for legal reforms and international attention to protect the rights of minorities in Pakistan.

The incident in Faisalabad is not an isolated event but part of a broader pattern of religious intolerance and discrimination. The international community, including the United Nations, has urged Pakistan to address these issues and uphold the rights of religious minorities as guaranteed by international human rights standards.

As tensions persist in Faisalabad over the Gurdwara's reopening, it is crucial for authorities to ensure the safety and rights of the Sikh community and uphold religious freedom for all minorities in Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor